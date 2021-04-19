FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. The retail union that failed to unionize Amazon workers at the Alabama warehouse wants the results to be thrown out, saying that the company illegally interfered with the voting process.The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said in a filing that Amazon threatened workers with layoffs and even the closing of the warehouse if they unionized.