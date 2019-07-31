This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions, shows an unopened copy of a 1987 cult-classic video game "Kid Icarus" belonging to Scott Amos of Reno, Nev. The boxed game cartridge, still in the bag with the receipt for $38.45 from J.C. Penney's catalog department three decades earlier, is expected to sell for up to $10,000 at an online auction with Heritage Auctions.