Folsom Vice Mayor Sarah Aquino wrings out a rag before cleaning a table at Back Bistro in Folsom, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Aquino is an insurance broker. But she took a part-time job at one of her favorite local restaurants because they were struggling to hire people. Employers have reported a shortage of workers to meet demand as more people return to normal habits following the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Aquino sees it as her civic duty to help out local businesses.