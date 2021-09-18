Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.