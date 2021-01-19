FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, mourners place flowers in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York City's 9/11 Memorial and other landmarks and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said.