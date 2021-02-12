Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain and snow showers mixed late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers mixed late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.