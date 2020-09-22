Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

In this Jan. 27 file photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigator Carol Hogan examines wreckage as part of the NTSB's investigation of a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff alleging negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash.