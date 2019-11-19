Warm water diminishes sea ice off Alaska’s north coast

This Nov. 14 photo, provided by John Guillote and taken from an aerial drone, shows the U.S. research vessel Sikuliaq as it makes its way through sea ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska's north coast. University of Washington scientists onboard the research vessel are studying the changes and how less sea ice will affect coastlines, which already are vulnerable to erosion because increased waves delivered by storms. More erosion would increase the chance of winter flooding in villages and danger to hunters in small boats.