In this photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a hatchery truck unloads juvenile Chinook salmon from the Iron Gate Fish Hatchery, Siskiyou County, Calif., into the Fall Creek facility on July 7, 2021. Baby salmon are dying in the thousands in one river and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in the blistering heat waves and drought in the U.S. Recently California fish and wildlife officials decided not to release more than 1 million hatchery-raised baby chinook salmon into the wild, and instead drove them to several hatcheries that could host them until Klamath River conditions improve.