FILE - In this March 4, 2011, file photo, a bartender begins to pour a drink from a bottle of Jack Daniels at a bar in San Francisco. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey were left out of a recent breakthrough to start rebuilding trade relations between the U.S. and European Union in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. While tariffs were suspended on some spirits, the EU's 25% tariff on American whiskey remains in place, and the rate is set to double to 50% in June in the industry's largest export market.