In this June 28, 2018 photo file, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Illinois. Officials say President Donald Trump’s decision last year to tax imported steel tested the limits of his legal authority, strained relations with key United States allies and imposed higher costs and uncertainty on much of American industry. But, his 25% tariffs haven’t done much for the companies they were supposed to help, some steel officials say.