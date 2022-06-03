Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron gained statewide attention recently when she posted expletive-laden comments in response to a Facebook post.
The May 26 post from Robert Goodman Jewelers and Styron’s comments are still available online. Goodman’s original post is a call to prayer and action in the wake of recent mass shootings.
Joel Bardach commented under the post that mass shootings are a “mental illness” problem.
”Can’t get rid of the guns,” Bardach wrote. “Criminals don’t care. Good people don’t commit the assaults. Chicago and New York prove gun laws alone don’t work. No accountability when DAs constantly let offenders go. Sets a precedent that anything goes with little or no consequences. It all goes together. Sad state of affairs, but railing against only one aspect will never be the solution. Horrible place to be. No easy answer from anyone.”
- Styron fired back, tagging Bardach, AND saying, “Fyou. I am so sick and tired of the stupid, useless rhetoric by jacklike you when it comes to gun regulation. Fsick and tired of mass murders of OUR FCHILDREN… It’s time for the majority who know that gun permits and banning automatic weapons is COMMON FSENSE. So yeah, FYOU.”
”Let me guess -English major,” Bardach responded, adding, “So eloquently said.”
- ”English and political science,” Styron replied, with a finale of “And the Fmayor of this town.”
Styron, a Democrat, said Thursday she had been overcome with anger when she posted the comments.
“I tend to speak my feelings,” she said. “I have three kids, and the anxiety and rage of the situation that has been happening since I’ve had children. There’s been mass murders of kids in schools and kids in other places, and I just don’t know what it’s going to take to get policymakers to meaningfully work to limit the access to deadly weapons as well as commonsense measures that I don’t feel infringe upon our rights.”
A screenshot of Styron’s comments spread around Twitter and Facebook like wildfire.
Guy Relford of Carmel, owner of Tactical Firearms Training LLC in Indianapolis, was a guest on a local radio show in which Styron’s comments were discussed. Relford is certified by the National Rifle Association to teach home firearms safety, basic handgun and shotgun use and personal protection in and outside of the home. He called the Styron’s comments an “unhinged, profane rant.”
Styron was unapologetic.
”I want us to have policymakers who will listen to law enforcement, who will listen to clergy and listen to mayors and listen to parents,” Styron said. “And I think that at the end of the day, if my anger that I expressed through social media after that horrific crisis helps inspire someone to run for office on this issue, or it inspires more voters to come out and pay attention to where legislators land on this issue of sensible gun legislation reform. I hope this helps further encourage people who are just like me, and fed up with all the nonsense about why we can’t do something.”
Styron also said she wished she had stopped after her first comment and not engaged in a back-and-forth on social media. The pushback and the overwhelming response to her comments surprised her.
”Frankly, I think it’s not about the f-word,” she said. “I think they’re upset about gun violence going unchecked. How could I regret this and wish to take it back if there’s a potential that maybe there’s going to be some more people out there who are going to demand candidates address this issue in future elections.”
Styron posted the comments from her personal Facebook account, but Zionsville Town Councilman Josh Garrett said the mayor can’t separate her remarks from her title.
”You’re always representing the mayor, whether you’re in the office or out about in the community,” Garrett said. “In the subsequent posting, she also says, ‘I’m the effing mayor,’ So it’s kind of hard to separate your personal page when you’re going around saying, ‘Hey I’m the mayor.’”
The community needs to participate in measured conversations, he said, even when passions are high and others don’t agree with one’s view.
During a visit to Zionsville Wednesday to cut a ceremonial ribbon on a new section of the Big 4 Trial, Gov. Eric Holcomb responded to a question about Styron’s posts.
”I think I’ve been very clear about civility being the foundation of my five pillars,” he said. “I completely understand just how passionate I am, we all are, especially when tragedy strikes.
”Words, as passionate as they are, can bring people together or push people apart, and I try to wake up every day in a disciplined way,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb, a Republican, in March signed House Enrolled Act 1296, which eliminates the requirement to have a permit to carry a handgun in Indiana.
Styron’s comments do not represent Zionsville’s values, Garrett said. Zionsville’s social media policy requires town employees to maintain professionalism consistent with the town’s mission, even when using their own accounts.
”The publication of any statement, comment, imagery or information through any medium of communication which is potentially adverse to the operation, morale or efficiency of the Town of Zionsville will be deemed to be a violation of this policy,” the policy reads in part.
Town residents are planning a remembrance event in the near future to spark conversation about gun reform and responsible gun ownership.
