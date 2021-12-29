The following information was released from Limestone County EMA Wednesday morning:
“The outdoor warning siren located at Copeland Rd. and East Limestone Rd. is out of service due to damage from vehicle accident. Siren will be out of service until parts and repairs can be made.
Please do not rely on outdoor warning sirens to sound during severe weather or tornado warnings. You may not hear them indoors. Stay weather aware by using a NOAA Weather Radio, local TV and Radio Stations or sign up through Smart911.com for all weather updates. Please make sure these devices use a battery backup system.”
