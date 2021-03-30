Bonney Ginett sifts through paperwork for her application to a federally-funded program to help pay back rent Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. Ginett, whose massage therapy business dried up during the pandemic, applied for help in July and said she was denied in October because she failed to prove loss of income. The 65-year-old New York City resident now owes more than $26,000 in back rent on her one-bedroom apartment and fears eviction.