A 2022 legislative priority for Alabama is the expansion of broadband access. According to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Alabama’s counties request the state legislature’s support of legislation to “allow for the creation of local programs that facilitate the expansion of high-speed internet broadband services in the underserved unincorporated areas of counties.”
In response, Act 2022-117 on the 2022 general election ballot states “proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure by state law to public or private entities for providing or expanding broadband infrastructure.”
This proposal would allow local governments to award funds designated for broadband infrastructure to public or private entities who provide broadband infrastructure.
If the amendment passes, the granting of funds by a county or municipality to a private entity must be approved at a public meeting held by the appropriate county or municipality.
Broadband infrastructure is networks of deployed telecommunications equipment and technologies necessary to provide high-speed Internet access and other advanced telecommunications services for end users.
To build broadband networks, internet service providers (ISPs) must obtain permits and easements to install infrastructure on public and private land.
Permits provide ISPs with access to the public rights of way and allow ISPs to place infrastructure within and access the right of way for purposes of construction of maintenance.
Easements are acquired from private property owners and grant an ISP the right to use and access the property for a specified purpose.
Fiber and other wired infrastructure are either placed on poles owned by telephone and electric companies (aerial installation) or buried underground.
Funds allocated to broadband infrastructure are used to support the planning, development, installation, and maintenance of broadband infrastructure, primarily for rural communities who wouldn’t otherwise have access to reliable and affordable internet.
