Step forward for new Elkmont School

At Tuesday night’s Limestone County School Board Meeting, an agreement between the LCBOE and Alabama Elk River Development Agency was approved, securing 26 acres located on Hwy. 127 for the new Elkmont Elementary School. Representatives from each entity met at the future site to celebrate the milestone.
“The Elkmont community has been patiently waiting for a new school in our area to reach the top of the LCBOE priority list for decades. Over the years, Elkmont was ‘next’ in line many times, but priorities would shift and, once again, our community would go to the back of the line. I doubt an Elkmont Elementary School would be preparing to break ground today if it weren’t for board member Ronald Christ,” Elkmont mayor Tracy Compton said. “Once the Elkmont/Piney school district was redrawn and Ronald was elected, I believed change was possible. When Ronald was able to gather and present the Elkmont/Piney facts and data to the board and the new superintendent was hired, I became confident this project was certain.”
The Alabama Elk River Development Agency (AERDA) provided the parcel for the new elementary school that is adjacent to the Elkmont Rural Village. This will provide easy walking and bike riding access for students in the village.
“As the mayor of Elkmont, I am proud to be associated with these two governing bodies for putting the children of this district first. The town is also seeking ways to further support the community and the new school. Currently, we are applying for grants to provide a pedestrian path that will connect the current Elkmont High School, downtown and the new elementary school, along with other major capital improvements,” Compton said.
At Tuesday night’s LCBOE meeting, board members passed the approval to bid the construction of the new school.
“We are appreciative of the partnership with the Alabama Elk River Development Agency and look forward to great things in the Elkmont community as we continue to meet the needs of our students in Limestone County,” superintendent Randy Shearouse said.
