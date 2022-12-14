Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain, heavy at times, in the evening. Rain ending with partial clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times, in the evening. Rain ending with partial clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.