A free children’s event will be held at High Cotton Arts this Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m.- noon. Local children’s author Carissa Lovvorn will be reading her book “Stitches for Kindness,” and children will also enjoy a painting activity during the event.
Participants will also make “Think About You” cards that will be given to Limestone County Churches Involved and distributed to clients as they receive groceries.
“Stitches for Kindness” is the third book by Lovvorn in a series featuring the Sharing Sisters. Other books in the series include “Seeds for Sharing” and “Lemons for Blessings.”
The event is free but has limited space, therefore pre-registration is required. To do so, call (256) 262-9022. High Cotton Arts is located in downtown Athens at 103 West Washington Street.
