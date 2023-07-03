July 2 storm damage

Strong winds cause a tree to fall at an Athens residence July 2. Storms during the July 1 weekend caused several damage reports to Limestone County EMA.

 courtesy photo

Storms during the weekend produced heavy rains, gusty winds, and intense lightning throughout Limestone County. Limestone County EMA reports that several reports of downed trees were received by 9-1-1.

In District 3 near Calhoun Community College, three power poles and lines were reported down due to a falling tree.

On Capshaw Road, near Baptist Camp Road, a lightning strike cause a fire at a home. EMA reports the home had no utilities and was vacant.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you