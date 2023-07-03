Storms during the weekend produced heavy rains, gusty winds, and intense lightning throughout Limestone County. Limestone County EMA reports that several reports of downed trees were received by 9-1-1.
In District 3 near Calhoun Community College, three power poles and lines were reported down due to a falling tree.
On Capshaw Road, near Baptist Camp Road, a lightning strike cause a fire at a home. EMA reports the home had no utilities and was vacant.
