Athens Utilities worked continuously Wednesday afternoon to restore power to customers after Athens and Limestone County were hit hard by high winds and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Limestone, Lauderdale, Colbert and Lawrence Counties. The line of storms produced 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail, which knocked down trees, power lines and utility poles and resulted in power outages.
After the first line of storms, the city of Athens reported that at least 20 trees were reported down and approximately 12,000 customers were without power.
A second round of storms entered Limestone County just after 8 p.m., producing 55-60 mph winds, intense lightning and ponding of water on some roads.
“Six crews with Public Works are still out removing trees/limbs from streets,” the city of Athens reported. “Bab Daly, Second Avenue and Peachtree are among the areas with trees and utility damage, but trees/limbs are blocking streets in several other areas as well.”
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said that he couldn’t remember the last time he saw such widespread damage to the county.
“We had to just put road closed signs out. We had so many trees and power lines in them that we couldn’t get out of the road,” he said.
A large tree that fell at Athens State University caused some damage, but no injuries was among the many reports received after the storms.
“We had numerous trees down across roadways throughout the entire county. Several trees fell on power lines causing utility outages in the city of Athens, west of Athens, Elkmont and East Limestone areas. A couple of residents reported roof damage to tree limbs or trees falling against homes or shops,” Limestone EMA Officer Daphne Ellison said.
According to Limestone EMA, no injuries were reported and no families were displaced.
By 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Athens Utilities had restored power to all but 2,000 customers; and 10 damaged utility poles were being replaced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.