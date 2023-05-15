Tuesday is Strawberry Shortcake Day at the Athens Farmers Market. While supplies last, the market committee will be serving free strawberry shortcake while the Old Friends Band provides live music. The market begins at 3 p.m. and music begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 16.
The following vendors are scheduled to attend Tuesday’s market.
Producers
• King Family Farm- lettuce (variety), onions, Swiss chard, collards, radishes, kale, and canned goods
• Hines Family Farm- strawberries, cabbage, lettuce, green onions, mustard slaw (with three heat levels), pepper jelly, and various honey sizes and flavors
• John Clemons- turnip greens and collard greens
• Sweetgrass Farms- premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork, seven flavors of ground and link sausages, beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows, cage free, non-GMO eggs, fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers
• Hays Mill Farm- whole chicken, pork, eggs
• Twisted Cedar Farm- non-gmo pork cuts and non-gmo eggs
• Hicks Ridge Farm- vegetable plants
Prepared foods
• Lisa’s Lovin Oven- cookies, pies, brownies, and scones
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies- assorted flavors of fried pies
• Driftwood Dragonfly- hot and cold organic herbal teas and coffee, frozen fru-tea-licious pops, loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care
• Connie’s Candy Co.- homemade peanut brittle
• Covenant Acres- assortment of freeze-dried candies
• Sweet Pea Bakery- organic sourdough bread, organic sourdough cinnamon rolls, organic blueberry muffins, organic granola, organic pound cake
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles- candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, body oils, and air freshener beads
• Creations by SJ- various wax items (candles, wax melts), resin items (trays, coasters, earrings, bookmarks, etc.), crochet items (headbands, face scrubbies, chapstick holders, little Tiaras, etc.), jewelry (necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and ring, and chapstick, body and lip scrubs.
• Just Doodles by Holly Nye- original art pieces on board & stretched canvas of various sizes, vinyl records & custom painted shoes
• Wash Ashore Soaps & Sundries- beautiful handmade soaps, emulsified sugar scrubs, lotions, body butters, lip balms and scrubs, shower steamers and foaming hand soap
• Color Me Pink- custom made nail dip powder, car freshies, candles, wax melts, and car charms
• Backyard Krafts- wooden ink pens, seam rippers, crochet hook sets, cedar planters, cheese boards, embroidered kitchen towels, lightweight backpacks, double oven mitts, pot holders, cosmetic bags, embroidered beach bag, garden flag and mug rugs
• Clyde Gregg- hand sewn pillows using vintage fabrics
• Guaranteed Comfort- handmade bath and body care products and incense– featuring this week: strawberry incense and a strawberry & jasmine lotion bar
• Greenehouse Candles- hand poured soy candles and melts
The Tuesday Market is every Tuesday through Aug. 29 from 3-7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.