At least 1,080 members of the Limestone County community received help with food at a giveaway that took place this past Saturday at Tanner High School. The event was sponsored by Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) and One Generation Away. The weekend of Jan. 15 was chosen in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and because the 15th is typically the day bills become due after the holidays.
Tanner High School students, teachers, coaches, parents and faculty volunteered their time Saturday morning to ensure that the giveaway ran smoothly. The food was distributed on a first come, first served basis and open to families with no requirements necessary. Recognizing the ongoing risk of COVID-19, the giveaway was done through a drive-thru to limit contact.
According to LCCI Program Coordinator Daisy McCormack, with the tractor trailer full of food sponsored by LCCI and provided by One Generation away, 280 families were able to take home an entire cartload of food.
“We had some fresh fruits and vegetables left over that we are able to assemble into bags for 40 homebound residents in the Tanner community,” McCormack said.
“We were able to work with the local churches in Tanner as well as students, teachers and principals from Tanner schools. Even the Tanner basketball team was there volunteering, and it was awesome. It’s a great feeling to do this. It truly does take a village. When people work together, they can get great things done. That’s what happened Saturday,” McCormack said.
