Students from Lindsay Lane Christian Academy made Valentine’s Day a little sweeter this year for residents of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Blessing bags were delivered Valentine’s Day morning to remind residents that they are loved.
Pre-K through fourth grade students collected Little Debbie cakes, gum, chocolates, peanut butter and crackers and other treats to put into the care packages. They also made Valentine’s Day cards that were delivered along with the blessing bags to Senior Rehab & Recovery Center, Limestone Manor, Athens Health & Rehab, The Goldton and Limestone Lodge. The staff of the facilities were also treated to fresh doughnuts.
The idea came from one of the teachers at LLCA who witnessed first hand how lonely many of the residents of long term care facilities have felt during the pandemic.
“From having a loved one in the nursing home and seeing how much they appreciate small things, we thought these blessing bags would brighten their day. We wanted to show them that God loves them,” Myra Carter said.
LLCA contacted local nursing homes to see how many residents they had, and their goal was to bless 311 residents.
“The blessing bags and cards from our students will brighten their day. We got to deliver the bags and see some happy faces today,” Carter said.
