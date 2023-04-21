A team of students, teachers, parent volunteers, and other special guests worked throughout the school day Thursday in a project that will help bring classroom lessons to life. They participated in the Outdoor Classroom Day in partnership with the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Outdoor Classroom Program to complete the second phase of the outdoor classroom.
When complete, students will learn in a beautiful outdoor space with butterfly gardens, a sensory garden, pollinator garden, frog and toad habitat, student sundial, songbird habitat and more. They will have the opportunities to observe the full life cycle of a butterfly, track bird and butterfly migrations, learn about the impact that habitat loss can have on Alabama’s native wildlife populations and study how a bog acts like a wetland as it absorbs and cleans rainwater.
Sugar Creek Elementary was able to participate in an Outdoor Classroom Day thanks to the school being enrolled in the Alabama Outdoor Classroom Program — a partnership between the Alabama Wildlife Federation, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Alabama Cooperative Extension System that provides technical assistance for schools who want to develop sustainable outdoor classroom sites that can be utilized as effective teaching tools.
The funds and materials for Sugar Creek’s new outdoor classroom learning stations are made available through an Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys Resource Conservation & Development Council Grant along with donations from parents, Publix and other local businesses.
“This is actually our second build day,” Sugar Creek’s Library Media Specialist Erin Elkins said. “It takes a village. It’s been such a nice feeling seeing the kids working and the parents.”
AWF Outdoor Classroom Consultant April Waltz is providing technical assistance to design their outdoor classroom site and to assist with their Outdoor Classroom Day. Through the AWF program, schools can become certified as an official outdoor classroom.
“Other schools can come and see what they did and learn from them. We can help guide them, but it is always helpful when they can talk with each other about things that pop up day to day,” Waltz said.
Each garden being installed ties into a standard for at least one grade level from Kindergarten through fifth grade. The goal of the Alabama Outdoor Classroom Program is to provide hands-on, outdoor learning opportunities allowing students of all ages to utilize multiple-disciplinary skills in a fun and exciting environment. Elkins hopes to have the third phase complete in the upcoming school year.
“You can’t build it overnight. I hope this next school year we are going to be able to use it. One student told me, ‘It’s kind of like a butterfly. A caterpillar is not that pretty.’ It’s about to become a butterfly,” Elkins said.
