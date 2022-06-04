Now that days are long and warm and school is out for the summer, families are looking for ways to enjoy themselves while not breaking the bank.
There is no shortage of free or inexpensive activities to participate in throughout the summer in Athens and Limestone County. From parks and pools to lakes and rivers there’s something for every family.
If you’re in search of something to do in nature, Limestone County Parks and Recreation maintains bike and walking trails and campgrounds throughout Athens and Limestone County.
The Rails to Trails area has ten miles of trail for biking, walking, and equestrians. There are trail heads at Piney Chapel Road on the south end and Veto Road on the north end. Refreshments can be found at the halfway point on the trail in Elkmont.
There are plenty of places along the Elk River to launch boats, canoes or other water vessels to enjoy a day on the water. Just north of Veto there is a launch on the upper Elk River.
The route begins at Elkmont, Alabama just west of I-65 at Exit 361. It is 21.9 miles along Elk River with five in-and-out points. It is open from daylight to dusk each day.
There are five sites for easy in and out along the river.
- Site 1 – Veto Road
- Site 2 – AL Hwy 127 (6.2 river miles from Site 1)
- Site 3 – Easter Ferry Road (10.3 river miles)
- Site 4 – AL Hwy 99 (15.9 river miles)
- Site 5 – Elk River Mills (21.9 river miles)
The river is dam controlled by the Tennessee Valley Authority allowing for year-round water levels proper for canoeing and kayaking.
A map of the canoe trail and the boat ramps along the river can be found at https://limestonecounty-al.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/canoe-and-kayaking/
For trail bikers, the Richard Martin bike trail offers 10.2 miles of crushed stone and gravel. There are entry and exit points at Veto Rd. at the Tennessee/Alabama border and Delaney Rd. at Piney Chapel Rd./CR 81. T
This trail is typically considered an easy route and takes most an average of three and a half hours to complete.
Within the city limits, residents have the Duck Pond near downtown with friendly ducks and duck-safe feed, as well as a picnic shelter and playground equipment.
The Athens Recreation Center on Sportsplex loop has an outdoor swimming pool, ball courts and a walking track. The Sportsplex has an onsite 18-hole disc golf course. Disc golf courses can also be found on the campuses of Athens State University and Calhoun Community College.
For music lovers, Athens Main Street hosts Fridays after Five and Merchants Alley Happy Hour every Friday night. For more information on artist line ups and other event details, visit https://www.mainstreetathens.org/
For car lovers, on the first Saturday of every month you can find Cruise in on the Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For those who love fresh produce and local goods, the Athens Saturday Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Green Street Pavilion. The Athens Saturday Market is a state-certified market with fresh produce, live music and local artists.
For a sweet summer treat, visit the Kreme Delight on Washington Street from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
This year’s Summer Reading theme at the Athens-Limestone Public Library presents kids with Oceans of Possibilities. Visit https://www.alcpl.org/summer-reading-program-oceans-of-possibilities/ for a full list of events and programs.
Stay up to date on summer events in Athens and Limestone County by following the City of Athens, Limestone County, Athens Main Street and other organizations on your chosen social media platform.
Many events can be found on the city calendar at https://www.athensalabama.us/Calendar.aspx
