More than 70 children participated in Tuesday’s activity at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library’s “Friends Forever” week of the library’s month-long summer Reading program. Each day in June, the library is hosting fun opportunities for kids of all ages.
The remainder of the week, June 14-17, activities will include Tale Wise-Science Heroes science show, reading to therapy dogs, baby and family story time, Friday Fun Day with movie (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”), and a Friendship at Hogwarts Party. On Tuesday, kids had a wonderful time as they made whimsical jellyfish friendship bracelets to take home.
“I saw it on YouTube and thought it would make a good summer craft,” Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Coleman said.
The response to this year’s summer reading has been positive. Youth Services Assistant Ambre Stark had 36 participants at her first Mommy and Me Program, and Tuesday 72 children were registered for the jellyfish bracelet project.
A complete calendar of each day’s program can be found at the library’s website: www.alcpl.com Parents must register their child/children prior to attending due to limited spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.