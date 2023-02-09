Sugar Creek Elementary held a pep rally on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for Reed Blankenship of the Philadelphia Eagles and, formerly, West Limestone.
The pep rally took place at 2 p.m., with much excitement about the upcoming Super Bowl, along with excitement around Limestone stars Blakenship and Quez Watkins playing in the big game.
Blankenship is a rookie defensive back out of Middle Tennessee State University by way of West, while Watkins is the No. 3 wide receiver for the team who played college ball at Southern Miss and high school at Athens.
Blankenship’s family, including his parents, were in attendance to represent Reed while he is in Arizona for the Super Bowl.
Multiple people took the turn to speak about Reed while a slideshow of some of his highlights played in the background on a big screen. This is all the while the West Limestone band and cheerleaders were pumping up the young ones.
The Super Bowl takes place this Sunday, where the Eagles will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs.
