Super with a sweet side

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and one of his deputies honor eight Sugar Creek Elementary School students as superheroes. In the front row, starting with the left, there are Charles Johnson, Autumn Hamilton, Cole Beavers and Damien Ruiz. Joel Navas, Genesis Vazquez, Max Omiatek and Cayden Thompson stand in the back row.

 courtesy photo

Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin stopped by Sugar Creek Elementary recently to honor eight students as superheroes. 

