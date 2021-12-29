Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation, a local nonprofit that raises money for childhood cancer research, presented a check totaling $28,000 this week at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
“We are so grateful to our community and supporters for their generosity in 2021,” Kristie Williams Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation Director said. “There are many worthy causes to support, and we are thankful for the attention childhood cancer research has received, evidenced by this, our largest donation for Dr. Greg Friedman at Children’s of Alabama.”
Only 4 percent of money spent annually for cancer research is directed toward childhood cancers, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation is based in Athens and raises money for cancer research through fun community and family events in hopes of raising awareness. Their efforts are in memory of Eli “The Eliminator” who lost his battle with medulloblastoma in August of 2017 at the age of 12.
Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation hosted Superhero Day at Athens Big Spring Park in September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The organization also hosts other events throughout the year. Since 2015, they have donated more than $139,000 towards childhood cancer research.
This year’s donation to Children’s of Alabama is the largest annual donation so far.
