West Limestone High School Concert band, Ardmore High School Wind Ensemble, and Athens High School Concert Band have brought home all 1s or Superior ratings from the 2023 Music Performance Assessments.
Athens Middle School Concert Band’s MPA performance Wednesday garnered an overall Superior score. They are under the direction of Ronny Griffin.
The MPAs give bands from around the state the opportunity to be “evaluated and critiqued by a panel of qualified adjudicators,” according to the Alabama Bandmasters Association.
Student musicians spend many hours rehearsing for the MPA performance. The highest rating a band can receive is “superior” or “1” by scoring between 90-100. The bands perform three prepared pieces and are scored by three judges. They are also given one piece to sight read, in which a sight reading judge gives his/her evaluation. The four scores are averaged to give an overall rating.
The West Limestone Concert Band is under the direction of Davin Kyle. Zac Tyree is the director of the Ardmore High School Wind Ensemble, and Ty Parker is Director of Bands at Athens High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.