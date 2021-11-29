Several groups took advantage of the sunshine Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, and came out to decorate their sponsored trees in preparation for the 2021 North Pole Stroll in Big Spring Memorial Park. The event is hosted by and a major fundraiser for Athens-Limestone County Tourism.
While many trees will be trimmed in the final days leading up to December, several dotted the park with tinsel and ornaments by early Wednesday afternoon. April Forde with Big Brothers Big sisters of the Tennessee Valley was one of those in the park. “It’s a beautiful day so we decided to go ahead and get our tree ready. The park is going to look beautiful when all the trees are decorated and lit,” she said.
Director of Athens-Limestone County Tourism Teresa Todd is pleased with the growth of the North Pole Stroll since it began in 2014. “We wanted to have something for our community to enjoy during the Christmas season. While businesses and other groups can use their tree to showcase themselves, we see more individuals sponsoring a tree each year as a way to honor a lost loved one. This can help bring some healing for those families,” Todd added.
This year’s North Pole Stroll has grown to about 75 trees from 17 its first year. Visitors to the park can enjoy the trees throughout the month of December at no charge. Trees are sponsored by families, individuals, churches, businesses and other non-profit and civic organizations.
Money raised from the sponsorship will go toward future park improvements including the addition of electricity at the park which will allow next year’s Christmas tree lights to have electric power rather than relying on solar.
Big Spring Memorial Park is located at 350 Market St. E. in Athens and is open daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.