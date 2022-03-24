Tanner Elementary School hosted its first-grade Wax Museum of Famous Women on Wednesday.
First-grade students gathered in the school gymnasium dressed as significant historical women to provide a living narrative to visitors.
Groups of four to five students worked together on a poster for each woman and memorized a script telling visitors the significance of each woman.
There were 10 groups of students who presented a historical woman. Students presented about Rosa Parks, Betsy Ross, Amelia Earhart, Eleanor Roosevelt, Susan B. Anthony, Helen Keller, Ruby Bridges, Jane Goodall, Billie Holiday and Mae Jemison.
This event allowed students to learn about women who impacted history while working together in a collective effort.
Miranda McCall, a first-grade teacher at Tanner, organized the event. As well as teachers Brianna Fletcher and Lily Dickinson.
"Our wonderful principal wanted us to come up with a way to celebrate women's history month. We wanted to do something the parents and grades could see and come celebrate with us," said McCall.
