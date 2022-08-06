With the allocation of Title 1 funds, multiple schools in the Limestone County School system were able to provide school supplies at no cost to students.
Students at Cedar Hill Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Piney Chapel Elementary, Sugar Creek Elementary, Tanner Elementary and Tanner High will benefit from the allocation of school supplies.
This will be the fifth year Tanner High has provided students with school supplies. There will also be supplies available in the hallways, should students need them.
"Sometimes students forget an item, lost a pencil, we never want them to worry about needing a supply to be successful in their classroom," said Tanner High Principal Debbie Kenyon.
At Tanner High, students are provided with a three-ring binder, notebook paper, composition book, pencils, pens and highlighters. Teachers are provided with folders, paper, colored pencils, post-it notes and a wide variety of resources.
"Tanner High School is a Title One school, which means many of our families might struggle financially. We want to help our parents and our students in any way we can. Providing some school supplies at the beginning of the year might lessen the financial burden on our families, we want to make sure our students have what they need to be successful and help our parents as well," said Kenyon.
Tanner Elementary Principal Sylvia Haslam expressed similar sentiments, "We want to lessen the economic burden on our families. Many parents have expressed appreciation. They have stated that they can spend their funds on clothing and other back-to-school essentials."
