The Tanner High School Marching Band competed Saturday at the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational 2022 in Albertville. The band brought home an impressive haul of hardware including Best in Class percussion and all superior ratings for band and drum major. Tanner placed second out of eight bands in their classification.
Tanner HS band superior at competition
