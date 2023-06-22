The Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments will host the second annual PEACE Conference and Fraud Summit June 28 to discuss the latest trends and share best practices in preventing fraud and combatting abuse among senior adults.
“PEACE stands for Preventing Elder Abuse and Criminal Exploitation,” explained Sheila Dessau-Ivey, Director of Aging Programs at TARCOG. “But it’s also such a fitting name for this event. We are trying to bring more peace to our communities by providing free resources to help protect our seniors.”
According to a 2022 report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, total financial losses by fraud victims older than age 60 increased by 84 percent from 2021 to 2022. 916 of these victims lived in Alabama.
“Whether due to their living arrangements, their health, or a variety of other factors, older adults are often more vulnerable to fraud and abuse than other populations,” said Dessau-Ivey. “It is important that we provide resources specifically for seniors and their caregivers to help them stay safe and, when fraud or abuse has happened, find justice.”
The PEACE Conference will feature a schedule of speakers, including three plenary sessions and two breakout sessions, as well as vendors and exhibitors. Topics for discussion include the latest financial scams targeting older adults, debt management and how to recognize and report elder abuse.
These topics are of particular interest for anyone who works with or advocates for elderly and disabled adults, such as social workers, nurses, and caregivers. Continuing education units may be available for professionals who attend the sessions.
The PEACE Conference and Fraud Summit will take place on Wednesday, June 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Huntsville. Registration is free and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, Alabama Securities Commission Investor Protection Trust, the Alabama Department of Senior Services and Brookshire Healthcare. Continuing education is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care.
