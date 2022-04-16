The government observed April 15 as a federal holiday, due to April 16 being Emancipation Day in DC. Since government offices closed for the day, the Internal Revenue Service moved the tax filing deadline to Monday, April 18.
DC has observed Emancipation Day on April 16 since 2005. The holiday commemorates Abraham Lincoln freeing 3,000 enslaved people in the DC area, and since April 16 is a Saturday in 2022, the government observed the holiday on the closest weekday.
April 18 is also the deadline to apply for a six-month extension to file taxes.
