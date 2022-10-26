This is the fourth installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been selected by their peers as Teachers of the Year at Athens City Schools.
Name: Taylor Whisenant
School: Athens Renaissance School
Grade Level(s) You Teach: Grade 5
Subjects You Teach: English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
Bachelor of Arts in Elementary and Collaborative Special Education, University of Alabama in Huntsville
Master of Education in Differentiated Instruction and Autism Spectrum Disorders, University of Alabama in Huntsville
Education Specialist Degree in Reading and Collaborative Special Education, University of Alabama at Birmingham (anticipated December 2022)
Where is your hometown? Athens
Why did you become a teacher? I wanted to be the same sort of source of encouragement and inspiration that some of my K-12 teachers were to me. I was a shy nerd (and still am), and I was so fortunate to have a series of teachers who embraced my quirks and love of learning and helped me gain confidence in myself over the course of my educational journey.
How many years have you been a teacher? 9
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 2
The best part of my day is: Teaching project-based learning units alongside my colleagues to students across grades K-5 and coaching our 14 ARS Robotics Teams!
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? The other employees at ARS have been inspiring influences on me and my teaching in this short time. Grace, innovation, and persistence can be found in abundance at ARS!
I hope to inspire my students: Showing them that they can do hard things and showing them that I am an adult who loves learning and learns from them as much (if not more) as they learn from me.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Be sure to show your students your interests. Use your interests and hobbies as strengths in your planning and in contributing to your department or team.
What is your greatest hope for your students? I hope my students always love and embrace their interests and differences, and I hope that they stay kind, creative, big thinkers no matter what the world throws at them!
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I am the Program Delivery Partner for FIRST LEGO League (a K-8 LEGO robotics competition program) for all of Alabama. I help start and sustain teams and manage all official competitions statewide. As a couple, my husband and I mentor and coach several robotics teams across K-12 and travel the country to volunteer at FIRST robotics events.
Favorite Quote: “Be the person you needed when you were younger.” -Unknown
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am so thankful for my family, my job, and my health after a pretty scary couple of years in a pandemic.
