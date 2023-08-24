Many are excited and ready for the kickoff to this year’s football season and the folks from the Athens Activity Center are no exception. The center’s Dancercise class, led by Kay Burlingame, recently held a spirited tailgate party to show their support for their favorite local, college and professional teams.
The O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Seniors) were decked out in their favorite team colors for a morning or dancing and party games. Alabama and Auburn were the schools with the most prevalent representations but local high schools were also a popular choice for those at the party.
Before taking a break for lunch, the O.W.L.S. gathered together for a prayer and blessing of this year’s football season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.