Tender Care Learning Center in Athens is celebrating Community Helpers Week, and Monday they welcomed the Athens Fire Department. The children were able to visit the firefighters and see a real fire engine up close.
Children from Tender Care Learning Center’s K-2 ½, K-3, and K-4 classes made signs for the firefighters thanking them for their service to the community. The kids also received firefighter helmets to take home.
Different community helpers will visit the center throughout the week including Air Evac, Athens EMS, Athens Sanitation, and Athens Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.