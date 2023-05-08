Authorities in Walton County, Florida have captured Jesse L. Suggs, 37, who was fleeing attempted murder charges for more than a year. Suggs is charged with beating his girlfriend to the point of near death as well threatening her and her child’s life if she pressed charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs was arrested at a home in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Monday morning by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force.
Lincoln County Shad recently asked for the public’s assistance as they searched for Suggs. Information led them to believe he might have been in the Elkmont area. Tennessee authorities had been searching for Suggs since April 2022. He also has nationwide extradition warrants out of Alabama.
Suggs was transported to the Walton County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
