The Athens Sportsplex tennis courts saw a lot of action this week as the first week of Youth Tennis Camps got underway. Kids ages 3-18 had their first full week of instruction from Kevin Eberwein and will continue next week.
Amy Ridnour said that her daughter Hope, 6, who is part of the 5-7 year old class, loves to run, play and try new things.
“When we drive by and see the tennis courts, we saw this clinic and asked her if she wanted to try it. She said, ‘Sure!’ She has been all excited and really likes it,” Ridnour said. “Her older siblings are also doing it. They all like it so far.”
Evelyn Feria, 7, became interested in tennis after seeing her aunt play tennis and likes Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Her sister, after watching her sister’s lessons, wants to try tennis also.
“I found this and thought ‘I might as well let her try it first before we commit to anything.’ She loves it though,” Evelyn’s mother, Helen, said.
Peyton Redus is taking lessons in the 8-10 year old class. Her favorite player is Serena Williams.
“I just like the sport. It’s not really new to me. I have been playing at home for a few months,” she said.
Peyton’s mom, Porcha Redus, said that Peyton has shown interest in tennis since she was much smaller, but this would be her first time learning structure, form and fundamentals.
Athens Park and Rec will hold a second two-week Youth Tennis Camp July 5-7 and July 11-13. All equipment is provided except a racquet. There is a limit to six participants per age group. Those interested can register for the tennis camps at https://www.athensalabama.us/198/Youth-Tennis.
