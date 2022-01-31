MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Testimony will continue in dueling defamation lawsuits filed by former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and a woman whose allegations of sexual misconduct by the one-time judge helped derail his 2017 Republican campaign.
A Montgomery County judge told parties to return to court Monday for additional evidence in the civil trial.
Leigh Corfman was among the women who accused Moore of wrongdoing decades ago while he was in his 30s and working as an attorney in Etowah County. The allegations roiled Moore’s Senate bid, which ended to his loss to Doug Jones, who became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years.
Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her as a liar when he denied charges that he molested her in 1979 while she was 14. Moore also sued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.
While Corfman is seeking only a court ruling that Moore defamed her, Moore’s lawyers want money from her.
