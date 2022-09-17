Fall is in the air!
More importantly, giving is in the air.
East Limestone County’s Panther Branch Farm and Pumpkin Patch is preparing for another season of smiles, laugher and scenic outdoor activities.
The Phillips family are the procurers of the pumpkin patch, and dedicate much of their time to the venue’s upkeep during the busy month of October.
However, more important than the fond memories made on their 20-acre land is the cause they serve, known as “Pumpkins 4 Punkins.”
This cause is the way the Phillips family chooses to give to the community. “Pumpkins 4 Punkins” takes all proceeds from the pumpkin patch and directs it towards financially aiding parents in the area looking to adopt, after being inspired from their own adoptive experience with their daughter – Marlee.
The Phillips family is comprised of long-time married couple Barry and Felicia, along with their two grown sons – Colby and Hayden – and then Marlee, the youngest at eight-years old.
Marlee was adopted from China by Barry and Felicia in 2016, when she was a year and a half old.
Since then, not only has her adoption led to the growth of the Phillips family, but she is the inspiration that has led to other families experiencing the same joy they have had by helping these families through the adoption process by way of their “Pumpkins 4 Punkins” proceeds.
So far, in their 5th year of the pumpkin patch events, the Phillips family has raised over $25,000 to aid families adopting domestically or internationally.
“That will help take some of the (financial) load, the burden, the pressure off, because that’s a big deal for young couples,” Barry said. “A lot of these families have two or three kids. That’s a big deal.”
The easement of the financial toll can go a long way to helping a family get through the stressful times and experience the love and joy the Phillips have experienced with Marlee.
Barry and Felicia want others to have a Marlee of their own.
“We were able to meet her and bring her home at a year and a half,” Barry said. “She’s adorable. She’s precious and all that, and she can be a little bit of a booger sometimes.”
The Phillips say that they get visitors from all over the southeast, including Birmingham and Nashville, because of their desire to help with the adoptions and also to experience what the pumpkin patch has to offer.
According to Barry, around 80 percent of visitors to the farm have some connection to adoption.
“That is one of the neat things is that the people who come, almost every family or person knows somebody that’s adopted, they were adopted or they are thinking about adoption,” he said. “They are of all ages. It is pretty neat what you learn. A lot of cool stories.”
What started off five years ago as a way to help others has turned into an October event people of Athens-Limestone look forward to every year.
While they may only farm pumpkins – receiving extras from connections in Cullman to help with the demand – their farm is rich in individuals who are looking to help others. This includes themselves.
Hard work goes into the October flurry of people visiting the farm and pumpkin patch.
While it is a lot of work, Barry and the Phillips do whatever is necessary to have each year be better than the last.
“We just get out there and get it done,” he said. “The day goes by pretty fast. You are tired by 5 or 6 p.m., and then they go ‘you will never believe how much you all collected (for adoption),’ and it makes you go ‘I can’t wait until next Saturday. This is pretty cool.’”
That is not all Barry thinks is enjoyable about the pumpkin patch.
He and the Phillips are also forever grateful for the support they have received each year of “Pumpkins 4 Punkins” from people in the community and from people outside the county.
“Some of them will say ‘We came because of what you are doing. You are the only place that does this,'” Barry said. “It makes you feel pretty good about what you are doing.”
Panther Branch Farm and Pumpkin Patch gets its name from the creek that runs on the property of the farm.
This year, Panther Branch will be open for their hay rides, pumpkins of all sizes and playground on October 1, 8 and 15.
Admission is free on each day of their 5th annual pumpkin patch activities.
The official motto of the cause is “Helping families adopt.”
The Phillips, on their flyer for “Pumpkins 4 Punkins,” describe their property as a “small family farm atmosphere with pumpkin-producing land.”
For more information on the Panther Branch Pumpkin Patch, or how to get involved in their adoptive efforts, visit their Facebook page.
