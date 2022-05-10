Limestone County first responders were treated last Friday, May 6, to an appreciation lunch from WestRock in Athens. Members of Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Athens Fire and Rescue and other first responders from around the county had boxed lunches from Apple Lane Farms as well as a chance to fellowship.
“I think it’s really good anytime the community and law enforcement-public safety can come together. It gets us knowing them, and they know us for when something does happen. We all know it’s not if, but when. Basically, we all know each other, we are all on the same page and know who to contact. Officers really appreciate this because it’s not something that happens every day. It’s a morale booster for them and Apple Lane, you don’t get much better than that. It’s good stuff,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin came out to eat lunch with his deputies and to meet the staff of WestRock.
“It’s fantastic, and this is great for morale, to know the community is behind you and supports you. I love it, and I encourage my officers to attend. I am all about community, and this is all about relationships. We really appreciate it,” he said.
For the first responders who were unable to stop by WestRock, staff members delivered the boxed lunches in person. Over 300 lunches were ordered, and by noon, around 80 first responders had stopped by for lunch. The others were being delivered to Ardmore, Elkmont and other communities around Limestone County.
“We have a lead team here, and we were looking for ways to improve community outreach. Who better to start with and thank than firefighters and police and people who, everyday, do something for us. If nothing more, it’s to say thank you for what they do every day,” WestRock Plant superintendent Daniel Hargrove said.
Hargrove thanked his team who worked hard to make the appreciation day run smoothly, including Victor Kmetty, Steve Vandergriend, Brandon Hargrove, Brandon Brown and Amanda Seabolt.
“I also want to thank Michele Williamson with the county and Holly Hollman with the city. I couldn’t have done this without them. They gave me a lot of information to get me started,” Hargrove said.
WestRock hopes to continue holding appreciation days in the future for other groups who are working to make Athens-Limestone a better community.
