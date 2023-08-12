Roger Patterson, owner of Patterson’s Upholstery, has retired after 50 years of serving Athens and most of North Alabama area. His work has been featured in several southern decorating magazines, and he even upholstered the furniture in Wernher Von Braun’s home and office in Huntsville.
Patterson’s career in upholstery began when he a teenager where he received on-the-job training in the unique skill.
“Back then, you could hardly find jobs like you can now, so I just manufactured me one, I guess,” he said. “Where I learned the most, I went to work for a place in Huntsville when I was about 19 years old. All the guys there was World War II veterans. I learned a ton of knowledge from them. When people came back from the war, trade schools were set up all over the state. That’s how they learned.”
After a decade in Huntsville, Patterson opened his first business on North Jefferson Street in 1973, where he stayed until 1990. He then moved his business to Green Street and remained there until retiring this spring. He has seen many styles come and go and has seen a change in the quality of furniture built.
“Most of today’s furniture is built in China, and there is still some real good furniture built in North Carolina. Most of the cheaper furniture, what I call throw away furniture, comes from China.There’s not a lot of people that upholster anymore,” Patterson said.
There was one pattern Patterson was very happy to see fade away. He was also asked to upholster some unusual things.
“Back in the mid-60’s, people got into plaids and stuff, and that was always a pain to work,” he said. “The weirdest, I have upholstered walls. A few years ago, a guy called me. He had made his own casket, and he wanted me to upholster it. I flat told him, ‘I just don’t know anything about that.’ I’ve upholstered about everything, but I’ve never done a casket.”
Patterson had customers from Nashville to Birmingham and Memphis to Atlanta. He did work for Athens and Huntsville hospitals, along with numerous doctor and dentist offices. He also did work for the Civic Center and UAH. He worked with various decorators all over the state and created whatever they envisioned for their clients.
He was often told by his sales representatives that he had some of the best upholsters they had ever seen.
“I had six or seven of them, and they were excellent help. Of course, I was good, too, you know,” he said. “I had many, many, many people, and mostly ladies got into it near the end of my career.
He has made a difference in our community by providing quality upholstery work in what is a now dying profession. He is now enjoying his retirement by playing music, camping and going to music competitions. Look for him at the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler’s convention where he always enters the dulcimer competition.
