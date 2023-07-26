The Alabama Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its newest exhibit, “The Art of Decatur Theatre.” The show is now open in the Main Gallery and will remain on display until Friday, Sept. 22.
The juried exhibit will feature works from various aspects of the theatre including props, costumes, puppets, set pieces, sound design, video clips of performances,and photos of lighting and set design. Submissions were open to all theatrical artists from the ACA including faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as the community theatre groups in Decatur. Works from Bank Street Players, Calhoun Theatre, Athenian Players and Dream Weavers Theatre will be on display.
“The Art of Decatur Theatre” is free and open to the public. The Alabama Center for the Arts is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
