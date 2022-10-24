The Athens Arts League (AAL) is bringing a Mexican-based tradition to the city that will give people an opportunity to gather, remember, and celebrate loved ones who have passed away. AAL is hosting Dia de los Muertos, or All Souls Day, on Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at High Cotton Arts at 103 W. Washington Street.
“Many in our area still observe Decoration Day, a specified day at cemeteries, usually around Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, where you clean the gravesites of loved ones and bring new flowers for them,” said AAL Board Member and event organizer Gail Bergeron. “Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican tradition and celebration similar to All Souls Day where you remember your loved ones who went before you.”
The event will include a Catrina and Catrin costume contest, food trucks, vendors, a children’s art area that includes face painting, storytelling sessions, piñata, and live DJ and trumpeter.
Maria Taylor, an AAL Board member and also an organizer of the event, said the event is free and the public is welcome to bring a picture of a loved one who has passed to place on the Ofrenda.
“Our Hispanic community and Athens Arts League are working together to provide the community avenues to learn more about this celebration of memory as a way to also learn about Hispanic culture,” Taylor said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks proclaimed Nov. 1, 2022, as Dia de los Muertos Day in Athens in honor of the celebration.
“Our community has lost too many people this year who have had an impact on Athens and Limestone County, and this celebration is a way to remember them and loved ones we’ve lost through the years,” Marks said. “It’s also an opportunity for our community to learn more about artists at High Cotton and Hispanic culture.”
Catrina & Catrin Costume Contest Rules
• Open to all ages
• Register by Oct. 30 by calling Maria Taylor at (256)-874-6073
• Costume should be inspired by a character from Mexican culture with appropriate clothing that exemplifies coherence with the character, creativity, elegance, and deportment.
• Participants will parade on a catwalk for the jury during the event.
First place will receive $75, second $50, and third $25 plus ribbons.
To stay updated about this event and other activities at High Cotton Arts, follow on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/highcottonarts
