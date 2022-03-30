On March 22, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful received notice their lease for the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center would not be renewed. KALB will have 120 days from the 22nd to vacate the Lucas Ferry location.
“We are just going to focus on processing the materials that we have, and over the next few weeks, residents will be able to go ahead and bring what they have at their homes. We will get all of those processed and shipped off, and then we will begin the process of closing the plant. That includes selling off equipment or getting it back to whoever it belongs to, that kind of thing,” said Leigh Patterson, executive director.
However, the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center is separate from curbside recycling pick up.
“This change with our recycling center does not affect the City of Athens curbside program. That program is run through the city of Athens streets and sanitation department, and our center closing has no bearing on that at all. Athens city residents will still be able to recycle curbside,” said Patterson.
For updates, visit the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Facebook page. Questions can be directed toward KALB at 256-233-8000 or KALBcares@gmail.com.
