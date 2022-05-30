Twenty-four members of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission graduated from the program this semester.
“We graduated 24 seniors from Youth Commission this year. It’s been a great year with a great group of students from Athens High, Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane who learned to be engaged and informed citizens,” said the city in a statement.
The AMYC introduces high school students to the role of local government and their role as citizens. Throughout the year, the group participates in various activities in the local community and government.
Rachel Adornetto
Rachel Adornetto is a graduate of Athens High School. She participated in the “All in with Athens” podcast, picked up litter and assisted in the “Coming Through the Fire” event, among other activities.
Adornetto said she, “enjoyed meeting new people and learning about how our government works at the local level.”
Mary Clair Besh
Mary Clair Besh is a graduate of Athens High School. During her tenure on the AMYC, she picked up litter, supported Week of Caring by donating items for 4-H and Learn-to-Read and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Besh said the program, “introduced me to community leaders and friends I would not have otherwise had relationships with.”
Elizabeth Ann Britnell
Elizabeth Ann Britnell is a graduate of Athens Bible School. She helped with the BBB’s Shred Day, picked up litter and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities during her tenure.
Britnell said she enjoyed, “the service and volunteer projects that were offered for us to do.”
Cooper Cochran
Cooper Cochran is a graduate of Athens High School. He volunteered at the Christmas Open House, donated items for care baskets for Valentine’s Day for area cancer treatment centers and supported the AMYC Diaper Drive Challenge, among other activities.
Cooper said he learned, “how the city operates and everything the city is involved in.”
Mason Hill
Mason Hill is a graduate of Athens High School. He distributed flyers for a Relay for Life fundraiser, made cards for nursing home residents and picked up litter, among other activities.
Hill said the program helped him learn “all the work it takes to keep a city running.”
Brebhinn Holt
Brebhinn Holt is a graduate of Athens High School. They helped with bingo at a nursing home and made cards for cancer survivors and the Birdie Thornton Center, among other activities.
Holt said, “new friends and insightful experiences are what have been the most beneficial to me.”
Carlia Hood
Hood is a graduate of Athens High School. She will participate in an upcoming “All in with Athens” podcast and she helped with litter pickup, among other activities.
Hood said she joined the program to “participate in the growth of our community.”
Marie Hutton
Marie Hutton is a graduate of Athens High School. They helped with litter pickup among other activities.
Hutton said the program has “helped me understand how the City of Athens is run.”
Emma Johnson
Emma Johnson is a graduate of Athens High School. She made cards for cancer survivors and the Birdie Thornton Center, among other activities.
Johnson said the program has helped her “better understand the meaning of community.”
Hendon Jones
Hendon Jones is a graduate of Athens High school. They supported the Week of Caring by donating items for 4-H and Learn-to-Read, participated in litter pickup and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Jones said the most beneficial aspect has been “learning about how our city runs and functions.”
Alex Killen
Alex Killen is a graduate of Athens High School. He participated in litter pickup and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Killen said he enjoyed “learning more about our local government and how it serves the community.”
Jayna Long
Jayna Long is a graduate of Athens High School. She participated in litter pick up and assisted with the “Coming Through the Fire” event, among other activities.
Long said she joined for “the leadership and the impact that we have when helping our community.”
Claire Martin
Claire Martin is a graduate of Athens High School. They introduced Mayor Ronnie Marks at the State of the City, helped with bingo at a nursing home and helped make luminaries for Relay for Life, among other activities.
Martin said the most beneficial thing about the program has been “the ability to be more involved in my community and learn how local government is run.”
Ty Miller
Ty Miller is a graduate of Athens High School. He participated in the “All in with Athens” podcast, picked up litter and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Miller said he joined because he wanted to “give suggestions on things that will help improve the City of Athens.”
Drake Richter
Drake Richter is a graduate of Athens Bible School. He is passionate about litter and participated in litter pickup and supported the AMYC Diaper Drive Challenge, among other activities.
Richter said he wanted to be a member because he felt it would help him “understand the process of local government.”
Wyatt Sanders
Wyatt Sanders is a graduate of the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy. He picked up litter among other activities.
Sanders said he joined to “learn about local government.”
Sam Sandy
Sam Sandy is a graduate of Athens High School. He worked at the Christmas Open House, donated items for care baskets for Valentine’s Day for area cancer treatment centers and supported the AMYC Diaper Drive Challenge, among other activities.
Sandy said he enjoyed the mock council meetings the students conducted and “learning more about our city.”
Caroline Scarbel
Caroline Scarbel is a graduate of Athens High School. They participated in litter pickup and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Scarbel wanted to join because it would “bring great opportunities to learn about our local government.”
Brock Seibert
Brock Seibert is a graduate of Athens High School. He volunteered at the Christmas Open House, picked up litter and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Seibert said the program helped him “see everything that the City of Athens has to offer.”
Ethan Spickard
Ethan Spickard is a graduate of Athens High School. He helped oversee the AMYC Diaper Drive Challenge, picked up litter and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Spickard said he joined because he wanted to learn “more about how our city runs.”
Marilyn Swint
Marilyn Swint is a graduate of Athens High School. She helped with the Family Resource Center Christmas program, participated in an “All in with Athens” podcast and donated diapers for the AMYC Diaper Drive Challenge, among other activities.
Swing said she wants to participate in city politics and the program has been “beneficial to me to see how our city government runs.”
Riley Ward
Riley Ward is a graduate of the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy. They picked up litter and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Ward said the most beneficial aspect has been “meeting with fellow peers and discussing the best course of action for the city.”
Ella Wolfe
Ella Wolfe is a graduate of Athens High School. She picked up litter and made cards for cancer survivors, among other activities.
Wolfe said she joined to learn “how to be a better leader for our community.”
Faith Young
Faith Young is a graduate of Athens High School. She helped at the Household Hazardous Waste Event, made cards for cancer survivors and participated in the “All in with Athens” podcast, among other activities.
Young said the program showed her that “communication and cooperation help to get things accomplished.”
