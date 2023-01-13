When Brandt Latimer and John Edens heard of the decision by the owner of Railroad Bazaar to retire and close the popular music store they were, like many people, sad to say goodbye. Edens, the owner, and Latimer, Sales Manager, at Factory Select in Athens had some extra room and an idea. Now, a little piece of Railroad Bazaar lives on inside their showroom.
“We knew a lot of them down there and it made me sad. I have grown up here my whole life so I went down there even when I didn’t play music. I just always loved going into Railroad Bazaar. I always thought it was such a neat store,” Latimer said.
Factory Select has been in business since 2006 and is a supplier of furniture and supplies to daycares, preschools, and other schools. The business was primarily conducted online until a space became available on Hwy 72 next to Barnett and Swann Home Furnishings. The new location, TCS- Learning, Toys, and Music, is now the retail toy division of Factory Select.
“We had some extra space, so we started stocking toys and making it more educational. Then, we got word of Railroad Bazaar closing, since we are just players for fun, [Edens] had the idea of stocking strings and maybe getting some guitars in here. We wanted to give folks in our community a chance to shop local rather than having to drive to Huntsville,” Latimer said.
Latimer and Edens reached out to former employees of Railroad Bazaar for help, including their guitar instructor.
“John ran into him and asked him, ‘Where are you going to teach now?’ He didn’t have a place concrete so we offered him the space. He teaches most days of the week, and he has a studio back in the corner that he uses,” Latimer said.
Besides a space for Cole to give music lessons, TCS- Learning, Toys, and Music carries stringed instruments and accessories, drum accessories, guitar strings, cables, band instrument supplies, and other basics.
They also carry Melissa & Doug toys and puzzles, activity carpets, learning toys, and a full range of kids’ classroom furniture and activity stations.
TCS- Learning, Toys, and Music is located at 22829 US Hwy 72 in Athens. It is located between Athens Crossfit and Barnett and Swann Home Furnishings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.